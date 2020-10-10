HILDA McATEE, 96, departed for her heavenly home on October 8, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1924 and was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Effie (King) McAtee.
She was also preceded by her sisters Doris Roark, Reba Kincaid and Ruby Lavender.
Hilda is survived by her brothers Don (Martha) McAtee and Howard K. McAtee and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, October 12, at Montgomery Memorial Park with Reverend Nathan Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV.
