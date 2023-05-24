Thank you for Reading.

Hilma Bailes
HILMA "GAYLE" (CORBITT) BAILES, 91, of Evergreen Hills, Cottageville, WV passed away at her home on May 13, 2023 after an extended illness.

Gayle, the daughter of the late Edith Corbitt, was born at Mt. Nebo, WV. She was also preceded in death by her aunt and uncle who raised her, Herschel and Gladys Nickel.

