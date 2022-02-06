HOBERT DASSIL STOLLINGS, 88, of Danville, WV, departed this life on January 31, 2022 at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1933 in Ottawa, WV, the son of the late Arvil Raymond and Nettie (Browning) Stollings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grover "Buck" and Daisy (Hager) Stollings, two brothers, Homer and Earl Stollings and his in-laws, John Rufus & Ruby Jane Odoniel.
Hobert was a bluegrass musician.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Karen Odoniel Stollings; one daughter, Lorrie Sue Stollings; one son, Arvil Raymond (Ronda) Stollings; four sisters, Juanita Walls, Sue Nelson, June Jennings Pace and Rhonda Harper; seven grandchildren, Darrell (Tabitha) Workman, Dylan Cowley, Joseph Stollings, Matthew Cowley, Dorothy Stollings, Gabriel Stollings and Noah Stollings; one great grandchild, Cameron Workman.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Kerns officiating. Burial will follow at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 11:30am until 12:30pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ray Frye, Arvil Stollings, Joseph Stollings, Jerry Brown, Artie Stollings and Ron Stollings.
Memorial contributions can be made to Karen Stollings 24 Powell Branch Road, Danville, WV 25053.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.