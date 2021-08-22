HOBSON DAVIS "HD" FISHER II, age 86, of South Charleston, passed away August 18, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Myrtle Beach, SC, with his family by his side.
He was born September 28, 1934 in Charleston, son of the late Hobson Fisher and Myrtle Josephine Harrison Fisher. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Maryanna Bowles, Gaydale Graham, Josephine Fisher, Adrian Fisher and Charlotte Scott.
HD graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1953 and served his country in the US Army. He retired from the Charleston Fire Department and, Kanawha County Schools. HD was an avid golfer and also loved the outdoors -boating and camping. He loved spending Saturdays on the Blue Lot and cheering on his beloved Mountaineers. He and Joyce spent many of their retired years in Myrtle Beach with his faithful dog, Marlee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce; daughters Dawn Hale (Bob) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Robin Fulks (Sonya) of Richmond, VA; three grandchildren, Taylor Flanagan (Ryan) of Dunbar, Christian Hale (Leah) of Nashville, TN, and Holly Thompson of Myrtle Beach, SC; two great grandchildren, Everley and Barrett Flanagan; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold private services at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to St. Jude Children's Hospital ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.