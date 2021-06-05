Thank you for Reading.

HOLLIDAY McMILLEN, 69, of Logan, WV, passed away, June 3, 2021. Service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sun., June 6, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m., until time of service. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Mon., June 7, 2021, at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

