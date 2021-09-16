HOLLOWAY GRAY JR. was born on September 27, 1957 in Charleston, West Virginia to Holloway Gray Sr. and Mildred Thornhill Gray. He was educated and graduated from Charleston High School in 1975, and furthered his education at Ohio Technical Institute in Columbus.
He started his early years with UPS, and then went on to work for Mountaineer Gas Company for 17 years. However in 1996 he began a life of servant-hood with T.D, Jakes Ministries and The Potter House of Dallas until his unfortunate time of his passing.
Holloway never met a stranger. "The Governor" of his family always remained calm under pressure, firm in his belief, and a man of great faith. He encouraged many people and would give his last for those he loved. In his down time, Holloway enjoyed watching television, sports, traveling, leisure time on his patio and being on that cell phone.
He met the love of his life Mary Denise Morgan, and they were united in holy matrimony on April 12 1980. From that union, 2 children were born, Jody Gray and Dana Gray.
He is preceded in death by his parents Holloway Gray Sr. and Mildred Thornhill Gray, and his son Jody Gray. Also preceding him in death is his sister, Lynn Rena Gray; his brother Michael Gray; and his two doggie buddies Max Keebler and Leo Hunter.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Denise and Daughter Dana of (Dallas, TX); his sister Priscilla Waddy (Charleston, WV) and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and dog companion, Jenny Lou. A Celebration of Life for Holloway Gray Jr. Will be held Saturday, September 25th, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St. Charleston, WV 25301.