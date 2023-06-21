Thank you for Reading.

HOLLY E. WYMER, of Pratt, WV passed away on the 19th of June 2023, at 73 years of age, after a period of physical illness. Holly's most memorable trait was her need to give, to her family and others, anything she thought they would like or need. She was a very outgoing person, with a 'take charge' attitude until COPD sadly restricted her outward involvement in her later years. Growing up in Saint Albans, WV as a 'Carbide kid' with her two sisters, brother, and many nearby cousins, she was very active in everything and, being older, a natural leader. Holly loved to read and was rarely seen without a book when she wasn't engaged in an activity.

Her summers were always memorable, with trips to Rippling Waters, Rock Lake, and Watoga State Park. It was during one of her visits to Watoga where she met her husband-to-be, Robert, who was working there at the time. Soon, she became a mom of many activities, including baseball, football, dance, cheer, and gymnastics.

