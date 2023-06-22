HOLLY E. WYMER, of Pratt, WV passed away on the 19 of June 2023, at 73 years of age, after a period of physical illness.
Holly's most memorable trait was her need to give, to her family and others, anything she thought they would like or need. She was a very outgoing person, with a 'take charge' attitude until COPD sadly restricted her outward involvement in her later years. Growing up in Saint Albans, WV as a 'Carbide kid' with her two sisters, brother, and many nearby cousins, she was very active in everything and, being older, a natural leader. Holly loved to read and was rarely seen without a book when she wasn't engaged in an activity.
Her summers were always memorable, with trips to Rippling Waters, Rock Lake, and Watoga State Park. It was during one of her visits to Watoga where she met her husband-to-be, Robert, who was working there at the time. Soon, she became a mom of many activities, including baseball, football, dance, cheer, and gymnastics.
Holly worked at C&P Telephone after graduation, until her marriage in Dec. '68. She then worked multiple years each at: Montgomery 1`Nat. Bank, McDonough Caperton Inc., Cannelton Coal, Union Carbide, Colombia Gas Transmission, and WVDHHR-Child Enforcement.
In between jobs, she obtained three degrees: a BS in Business Management & BS in Accounting from WVIT, where she graduated Cum Laude, as well as a Master's degree from Capella University.
Holly's favorite times of the year were birthdays and Christmas, when she could decorate and shower gifts on kids and family. She loved to crochet and knit, and dabbled in any new crafting fad that she came across. Through it all, Holly made sure her children weren't left behind in any way.
Holly was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church, until after marriage when she & her husband converted to the Catholic Parish of Immaculate Conception in Montgomery.
Holly was preceded in death by Adam, Eve, and all those who have gone before. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Wymer Sr., son Robert Wymer II (Rose) of PA, daughter Jill Hopkins (Kris) of NC, Sisters Diane Evans (Tom) of Abingdon VA, Catherine Cheugh (Bob) of Huntersville NC, Brother David Cline (Nancy) of Cleveland TN, Grandson Jonathan Wymer of WV, granddaughters Heidi Brunk of Franklin PA, Harper, Haddix, & Helia Hopkins of Huntersville NC, and many cousins.
Holly is an organ donor and, per her wishes, will be cremated.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Montgomery with Fr. Dominik Baok as celebrant. Friends may visit from 9 a.m., until the time of service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be considered to Kanawha Hospice Care, Sojourners, or to anyone who is down and out. Funeral arrangements are being provided by O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV.