Holly E. Wymer
HOLLY E. WYMER, of Pratt, WV passed away on the 19 of June 2023, at 73 years of age, after a period of physical illness.

Holly's most memorable trait was her need to give, to her family and others, anything she thought they would like or need. She was a very outgoing person, with a 'take charge' attitude until COPD sadly restricted her outward involvement in her later years. Growing up in Saint Albans, WV as a 'Carbide kid' with her two sisters, brother, and many nearby cousins, she was very active in everything and, being older, a natural leader. Holly loved to read and was rarely seen without a book when she wasn't engaged in an activity.

