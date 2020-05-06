Homer Conley

HOMER CONLEY, 80, of Newton, died May 2, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May. 7, at Elana (aka Zion Hill) Cemetery, Newton. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

