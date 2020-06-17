Homer Cummings Jr.

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HOMER CUMMINGS JR., went to be with the Lord, June 15, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 8 months and 7 days. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

Local Spotlight

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Collins, Carol - 2 p.m., Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs.

Gunnoe Jr., Arnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Kincaid, Mary - 2 p.m., Montgomery Christian Church.

McNeely, Faytena - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Price, Gladys - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Skinner, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.