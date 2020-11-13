HOMER DONALD JARRELL, age 80, of Alderson, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Graveside services and burial will be Saturday, November 14 at 3 p.m. at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville, WV., with the Rev. Sam Groves and Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kanode officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the Jarrell family at www.lobbanfh.com. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson.
