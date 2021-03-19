Howard Browne II

HOWARD RAYMOND BROWNE II, of Hurricane, WV went to be with the Lord March 17, 2021 at home after an extended illness. He was born in Alabama on September 16, 1941.
He was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral. He retired from Pepsi after 11 years of service. He was a loyal member of the Teamsters Union, Nitro Moose Lodge and VFW Mountaineer Post 9097.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Gladys Browne and grandson, Jonathan Browne.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean Browne; three sons Ray (Joy) Browne, Phil (Rhonda) Browne, John (Jan) Browne; one daughter, Christina Hodges (James Davis); 10 grandchildren; and two sisters, Dolores Means and Connie Smith. A special thank you to his grandson and caregiver, Bradley Hodges.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Cathedral with Reverend Father Joseph Hazar and The Very Reverend Father Olof Scott officiating, visitation prior to the service from 11 until 1 p.m., Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, WV.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. George Cathedral P.O. BOX 2044 Charleston WV 25327.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.