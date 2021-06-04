HOWARD C. SHABDUE, age 74 of Dandridge, TN (formerly of Charleston WV), passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Mr. Shabdue was a construction specialist. His hobbies included fishing, billiards, auto mechanics and cruising the backroads. Howard is preceded in death by his father Charles Shabdue, mother Helen Shabdue, brothers Edward, Bob and Silas Shabdue, sisters Emma Martin, Dorma Fields, Betty Burdette and Anna Burdette.
Survivors include his son James Shabdue (Shelly), daughters Anna Hughes (Robert), Dawn Miller (Wade) as well as twelve grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his brother Mike Shabdue (Connie), sisters Peggy Fields (Joe), Helen Lawrence and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com