Howard Carson Jr.

HOWARD "BILL" WILLIAM CARSON Jr, 75, of Ripley, WV went home to be with the Lord Febraury 25, 2021 in Frostproof, FL.
Bill was born July 24, 1945 in Clendenin, WV to Howard and Goldie Carson.
He retired from Columbia Gas Transmission in 2000, after 34 years of service. He also retired from Valtronics in Ravenswood, WV in 2018.
He loved to sing, whittle, fish, mow grass, go camping, traveling and spending time with his family. He was an inventor and full of imagination.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn L. Payne Carson. He is also survived by his daughter, April Carson of Austin, Texas, son Shawn Carson (Monica) of Evans and daughter Amber Carson of Sandyville. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Haley Carson and grandson Noah Carson both of Evans; Brother Rondal of Indiana and sisters Brenda Ellis of Youngs Bottom and Maxine Elswick of Ohio.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margaret Smith.
The family would like to thank Dan and Shelia Linna, Jimmy and Terry Wilmoth, Roger and Heather Sparks and everyone who assisted in Florida during this difficult time.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with grandson Noah Carson officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Legion to assist with funding for Boy's and Girl's State.
The family also requests everyone dress in casual attire. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com