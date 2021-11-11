HOWARD CAYLOR "CADE" CLAY, 83, of Barboursville, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
Howard was a graduate of Barboursville High School and a Master Electrician. He retired from Inco/Special Metals after thirty-eight years of service. Those who knew Howard, knew he was an excellent craftsman and took great pride in his work but more importantly implemented those same values in how he lived his life.
Howard alongside his wife Sharon, loved so much the opportunity they had to travel within the U.S., and abroad. Howard loved working on projects and spending time outdoors, but the moments he cherished most were those he spent with his family.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Gothard Clay, his parents, Gordon Caylor Clay and Grace Rayburn Clay, his siblings, Mildred Afton Wheeler, Myrtle Gordon Roy, Wanda Bryan Hutchison, Sherwood Douglas Clay, Helen Eloise Clay and Lowell Landon Clay.
Howard is survived by his children Cindy (Eddie) Scarberry of Hurricane, WV, and Greg (Cathy) Clay of Scott Depot, WV; grandchildren, Dr. Matthew (Kathleen) Scarberry, Kristin Scarberry, Evan Clay and Esten Clay; and four great grandchildren, Juliet, Leeson, Isabel and Hattie Scarberry; and one brother, Henry Donald Clay. Additional survivors include sister-in-law, Carole Gothard of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Friday.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. While Howard was not challenged by Alzheimers, he was very passionate about the disease.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave.., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family would like to thank the entire staff of The Village at Riverview for their loving support and excellent care, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and each and everyone of you who have provided the family with your support and prayers.