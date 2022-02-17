HOWARD D. BAILES, 83, of Charleston passed away on February 13, 2022 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 29, 1938 to the late Emma Bailes Erdely.
In addition to his mother, Howard is preceded in death by his loving wife, Edeltraud "Trudy" Bailes; step-father, Frank Erdely; and brother, Tommy Bailes.
Howard worked for Purolator Courier/Consolidated Freight, Charleston Gazette, and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a US Army veteran.
He had a passion for working in his vegetable garden, yard work, fixing things around the house, and working on his car and truck. Howard was willing to help his family with anything they needed and enjoyed having a beer while watching WVU Mountaineer football.
He is survived by his son, Jess Bailes (Tina); daughter, Elizabeth DelPrato (Dave) of NJ; step-brother, Frank Erdely (Sharon) of OH; sister in law, Renate Whaley of WA; grandchildren, Justin Bailes (Erin), Travis Bailes (Misti), Jonathan McDaniel of PA; step-grandchildren, Laura DelPrato of VA, and Scott DelPrato (Veronica) of NJ; five great-grandchildren; and several dear cousins; nieces; and nephews.
The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to Fresenius Kidney Care in Dunbar; Hospice House at CAMC; and caretakers, Linda Branham, Bethany Kessel, and Stephanie Hicks for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Howard's honor to Disabled American Veterans by visiting dav.org or HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital, 3200 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Services will be private, per his request.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.