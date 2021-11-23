HOWARD "WIMPY" DENZIL SMITH, 85 from Clendenin formerly of Falling Rock passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 12, 1936 to the late Clyde Thomas Smith and Myrtle Smith Wilborn. Wimpy, married the love of his life, Geraldine "Chic" Mae Rose on February 25, 1956.
He worked for Coca Cola company, and several sheet metal companies, Cool Vent Awning, Branham and Kinder Awning, Nitro Shade Awing, retiring from City National Bank as construction maintenance manager. Wimpy enjoyed building motorcycles, planes, and trains; doing wood working, music lover and loved telling jokes. He graduated from Elkview High School in 1955, his CB handle was "Fat Sam". He was a "Jack of all Trades and Master of None".
Wimpy is also preceded in death by his siblings, Goldie Mae, Cecil Ray, Pat Goodrich, Clarence, Freda, Lila, Donald "Popeye".
Wimpy is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine "Chic" Mae Rose Smith, sons, Steven Max Smith and wife, Diana Lynn Smith of Walton, Danny "Bobo" Joe Smith of Big Chimney; siblings, Charlie Smith, Virginia Watts; grandchildren, Danny Joe Smith, Jr. and his late wife, Lisa of Big Chimney, Steven Michael Smith and wife, April, Matthew Allen Smith and wife, Bridget all of Walton. He is also survived by eight loving great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 24, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made Kanawha Hospice Care.