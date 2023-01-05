It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of HOWARD DOUGLAS CARTER JR. who lost his difficult battle with liver cancer on December 25, 2022 at 1:31 a.m. Doug was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on September 21, 1945 to Margie Helen and Howard D Carter.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Howard D and Margie Helen Carter and his sister Caroline Jean Carter.
He is survived by his lifelong companion, Betty Siders of Elkview, West Virginia; Son, Darren Carter (Claire) of Ipswich Suffolk; Daughter, Danna Carter (Julian) of Ipswich Suffolk; Brothers: Stephen Ernest Carter of Jacksonville, Florida and Charles Franklin Carter (Angelina) of Vina Del Mar, Chile; Grandchildren: Cade Carter, Brandon Carter, Chloe Carter and Megan Carter; Close family members Lora Siders, Keely Blankenship (Isaiah), and Brock Truman of Elkview, WV; and his best friend Chloe the Chihuahua.
After graduating from South Charleston High School, Doug served as a flight line firefighter in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. He was stationed at RAF Woodbridge in Suffolk, England. After being honorably discharged, he returned to West Virginia where he joined the Charleston Fire Department and served his community for over 20 years.
Doug spent his years in retirement doing the things he loved most. He spent a lot of time working in the garden, refinishing furniture and browsing yard sales and auctions. Best of all, he enjoyed doing nothing while relaxing on the couch with his Chihuahua Chloe.
Doug also spent a great deal of his years in retirement traveling. He frequently traveled to Ipswich, Suffolk to visit his children and grandchildren. He was very proud of his family and enjoyed their company immensely. He was fascinated by the old castles, churches and English history. Once while visiting his brother in Chile he had the opportunity to visit Easter Island.
Doug lived a full and warm life filled with happiness, positivity and a can-do attitude. He will be fondly remembered, sorely missed, cherished and forever loved.