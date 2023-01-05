Thank you for Reading.

Howard Douglas Carter Jr.
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of HOWARD DOUGLAS CARTER JR. who lost his difficult battle with liver cancer on December 25, 2022 at 1:31 a.m. Doug was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on September 21, 1945 to Margie Helen and Howard D Carter.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents Howard D and Margie Helen Carter and his sister Caroline Jean Carter.

