HOWARD F. McCULLOUGH Jr., 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his residence.
Howard was retired from Walker Machinery Co., PLM Equipment, and Shafer Equipment. He was a member of Saint Mark's United Methodist Church in Charleston.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Howard F. McCullough Sr.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra L. McCullough; son, Robert McCullough; daughter, Marcia McCullough Tennant and husband, Dave of Fairmont, WV; daughter, Jennifer L. McCullough Young and husband, Kevin; son, Howard F. "Butch" McCullough, III and wife, Jessica; grandchildren, Molly, Brianna, Christopher, Mary, Kierstin and Megan; and first wife, Sandra Marks Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 14th, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Saint Marks United Methodist Church; 900 Washington Street, Charleston, WV 25314.
Weather permitting, the service will be held outside in the Labyrinth. If not, it will be moved indoors where masks are required.