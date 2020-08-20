HOWARD FRANCIS ASBURY, 82, passed away August 17th, 2020. He was born the son of the late Elton Jackson and Mary Bailey Asbury also preceding him in death was his wife Helen Alexander Asbury and a son Mark Asbury.
He is survived by his son Kevin Asbury of Charleston and was a second father to Jodie Carr; Kimberly Clendinin; Robin Sayre; Joseph Asbury and Dickie Asbury as well as seven brothers and six sister's, he was also a second Grandfather to Chris Asbury; Jessica Bennett and Courtney Clendenin; three Grandchildren Hallie Asbury; Catherine Asbury and Matthew Bradley and one Great Granddaughter Madison Bradley. He left behind on old friend Bob Halsey.
The family would like in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Kanawha Co. Animal Shelter or Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland OH.
Services will be held on August 22, at 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Crosss Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Dale Stonestreet Sr. officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.