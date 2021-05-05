HOWARD FRANCIS McKINNEY, 78 of Summersville died Sunday May 2, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown. He was the son of the late Lovell and Marie Keys McKinney and was born at Summersville October 18, 1942. Francis was a carpenter, U.S. Army veteran and a Baptist by faith.
He was also preceded in death by siblings Buddy and Jessie McKinney, Sylvia Mullens and granddaughter Shawnna Jones.
Surviving wife Ronda Hinkle McKinney, sons; Howard Francis McKinney Jr. (Alison) Summersville, Derek Lovell McKinney (Jennifer) Lima, Ohio, daughter Lisa Cain (Stephen) Buckhannon, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday May 6th in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Ron Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in the Bell Cemetery at Bucks Garden in Gilboa. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
