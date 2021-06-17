HOWARD FRANKLIN HARRIS, age 57, of Glade Springs Resort died instantaneously from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday June 12, 2021. He graduated from Richwood High School in 1982 and the University of Kentucky in 1987. He enjoyed a lifelong career in architecture and business. He was preceded in death by his father, James Harris, age 52, and his mother, Mary Helen Harris at age 63. He is survived by one son, Hunter James Harris, a grandson Dawson Harris and his mother Kaitlin of Hedgesville, Berkley County, WV. Howard helped with the design of many structures including the Marquee Theater at South Ridge and Hemingway Place near the airport in Charleston. He was a master RC aircraft pilot and key contributor to the Wally Squadron Annual Fly-In in Summersville, WV.
His funeral will be held at graveside on Father's Day - Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery, Hinkle Mountain, Richwood, WV at 2:00 p.m. Those not vaccinated for COVID are requested to wear masks and keep social distancing. Bring umbrellas and shoes that can get wet in case of rain. Speaking to the bewildered and grieving group of friends and relatives will be Howard's beloved uncles: retired Vietnam War hero Lt. Col. John A. Harris of Newport, TN, retired Asst. Superintendent of Wood County Schools Robert K. Harris of Parkersburg, and actively practicing geriatrician William L. Harris, MD of Charleston.