HOWARD FRANKLIN PULLIN, JR., 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 25, 1944 at Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of the late Howard Franklin Pullin and Joyce Saunders Pullin. Howard was retired from the US Corps of Engineers, and he was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and VFW.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra (Morgan) Pullin; two daughters, Darla (Jeffrey) Bird and Kathy (Beth) Ross; one very special granddaughter, Katie Hensley; and three brothers.
Howard selflessly donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington, W.Va., with Rev. Shannon Blosser officiating. Visiting hour will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the charity of your choice are suggested.