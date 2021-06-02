Thank you for Reading.

Howard Franklin Pullin Jr
HOWARD FRANKLIN PULLIN, JR., 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 25, 1944 at Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of the late Howard Franklin Pullin and Joyce Saunders Pullin. Howard was retired from the US Corps of Engineers, and he was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and VFW.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra (Morgan) Pullin; two daughters, Darla (Jeffrey) Bird and Kathy (Beth) Ross; one very special granddaughter, Katie Hensley; and three brothers.

Howard selflessly donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington, W.Va., with Rev. Shannon Blosser officiating. Visiting hour will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the charity of your choice are suggested.

