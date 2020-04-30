Howard "H.B." Jividen

But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. - Matthew 6:33
HOWARD BURFORD "H.B." JIVIDEN, of Cross Lanes, WV, died April 29, 2020, surrounded by family in the home in which he was born.
He came into the world May 22, 1938, the son of Ruby Garnette (Blake) and Ezra Raines Jividen. Growing up, he attended Community Chapel Church. He graduated from Nitro High School in 1956, and joined the United States Army shortly thereafter. In 1958, he married Kay Miller of Dunbar.
He worked briefly at Union Carbide, but soon struck out as an entrepreneur. He took over Schrader's restaurant at Five Corners in Charleston, and co-founded Bowincal International Incorporated. Known for West Virginia-style hot dogs and soft serve ice cream, Bowincal restaurants could be found in more than a dozen locations across four states. Mr. Jividen personally owned and operated several Bowincal locations, until the last store closed in the early 2000s.
He will be remembered for the best hot dog chili in the Kanawha Valley, his deep love for the outdoors in general and for mowing lawns in particular, and for holding Jerry West to a mere two points as a guard for the Nitro Wildcats. Moreover, he will be especially remembered for his kindness, humility, and generosity. He gave of himself without question to friends, family, employees, and neighbors whenever need arose. He was, put simply, a good man.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kay Jividen; his sister, Lois Hartley of Barboursville; his sister-in-law, Brenda Burdette Miller of Cross Lanes; his children, Jay Jividen and Kelly Hendricks of Cross Lanes; his grandchildren, (for whom he created special nicknames and songs), Sarah "Amberella" Gerichten of Austin, TX, Whitney "Ol' Eli" Simmons of St. Albans, Leah "Butter" Truesdell of Cross Lanes, and Jett "Jock-o" Jividen of Teays Valley; and his great - grandchildren, Austin Blake "A.B." Dixon, Marlee Kay Simmons, Leaona "El Cheeko" Meadows, and Kaden "Lil' Buford" Truesdell.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter Lauren Jividen and brother-in-law Charlie Miller.
He is also survived by, and held a special place in his heart for, Jerry "Turk" Garrett of Cross Lanes, his very best friend until the last.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, your remembrance of their beloved Popie is a cherished and gracious gift to the family.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.