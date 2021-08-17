Thank you for Reading.

Howard "Howie" Lewis Taylor
HOWARD "HOWIE" LEWIS TAYLOR, 56 of Ashland, KY, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away August 13, 2021 at Kings Daughter Medical Center following a sudden illness. He was born May 31, 1965 in Charleston to the late Thomas M. Taylor and Carol Ann Pridemore. Howie is survived by his companion Mitzi Parsons of Ashland; brother Thomas Taylor of Ashland; other family members Casey Parsons, Derreck (Jessica) Parsons, nieces Amanda Taylor, McKayla Taylor; extended family Lewis Metz, Jr, Keith Metz, Timothy Metz, Tiffany Lucas; special friends Lisa Henson and Jackie Wright. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 19, 3 p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Debra Lanham officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome. com. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Taylor family.

