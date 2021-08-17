HOWARD "HOWIE" LEWIS TAYLOR, 56 of Ashland, KY, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away August 13, 2021 at Kings Daughter Medical Center following a sudden illness. He was born May 31, 1965 in Charleston to the late Thomas M. Taylor and Carol Ann Pridemore. Howie is survived by his companion Mitzi Parsons of Ashland; brother Thomas Taylor of Ashland; other family members Casey Parsons, Derreck (Jessica) Parsons, nieces Amanda Taylor, McKayla Taylor; extended family Lewis Metz, Jr, Keith Metz, Timothy Metz, Tiffany Lucas; special friends Lisa Henson and Jackie Wright. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 19, 3 p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Debra Lanham officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome. com. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Taylor family.
