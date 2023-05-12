HOWARD K. BALL, 85 of Miller Missouri passed away Sunday May 7 2023 at Cox South hospital. He was born September 11 1937, in Putnam County, WV, Son of Audley and Sophie Ball. He attended Winfield High School and graduated in 1955. He enlisted in the service right out of High School. He was an active member of the United States Air Force for 24 years. After he retired from the Air Force he did many things and worked for the Postal Service for the rest of his working years until he finally fully retired. He was always happy to help his family and community. He was a big family man, even stepping in and helping raise his granddaughters. Nothing was ever too much for him to take on. Most of all he was an amazing Husband, Father, Brother and Grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Audley and Sophie Ball, one great granddaughter, Maylynn Diggs and one grandson, Mason Mitchell of Miller, MO.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 60 Years, Barbara Ball (Davis) of Miller, MO; children Brian (Janet) Ball of Miller, MO and Lesa Ball of Republic, MO; sister, Judy Ball of WV; brother, Rodger Ball of Texas; grandchildren Ashley (Travis) Diggs, Amanda Lynn, Kaitlyn Young, Nicole (Kirk) Perryman and Lisa (Kerry) Hill. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren.
He will be missed more than he could probably ever imagine.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial with Full Military honors will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd's Chapel, 102 8th Ave NE, Gravette, AR 72736.