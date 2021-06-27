HOWARD LEE JESSIE of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away on June 8, 2021. Howard was a former resident of Belle and Charleston, WV. He also lived in Boynton Beach, FL, Irmo, SC, and Cookeville, TN.
Howard was born on July 20, 1946 in Charleston, WV to the late Mary Frances Guy and Harold Jessie. He was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Jessie.
Howard is survived by his wife, Virginia A. Jessie, Mt. Pleasant, SC, his daughter and her husband, Brett and Missy Wilson of Mt. Pleasant, SC, his son and his wife, Michael and Holley Townsend, of Lakeland, FL, his sons, Victor and Brian Honaker of Charleston, WV. Howard is also survived by his brother and his wife, Jerry and Diann Jessie, and his sister and her husband, Pat and Jim McCoy.
He was a proud grandfather to twelve, Cole and wife, Katelynn, Nathan, Seth, Caitlyn, Cylee, Tori, Mikayla, Jada, Nevaeh, Araiah, John Michael, Emma. He was a great grandfather to Ann-Leigh, Greyson , and Kinsley. His nieces and nephews dearly loved their Uncle Howard.
Howard proudly served in the United States Air Force from November 1963 until November 1967. He also served in the West Virginia Air National Guard.
He retired from DuPont Belle Plant in 2001. He was a long-time member of Boulevard Church of Christ in Charleston, WV and Stevens Street Baptist Church in Cookeville, TN.
He will be sadly missed by his family and by his many friends from West Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, and South Carolina but has been joyfully welcomed into Heaven.
Per his wishes, Howard has been cremated and his ashes will be returned to West Virginia. A memorial service will be held July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum in St. Albans, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Stevens Street Baptist Church, 327 W. Stevens Street, Cookeville, TN 38501 are suggested.