HOWARD LESSLEY WATSON joined our Heavenly Father Saturday, May 14, 2022. He was born August 26, 1935 in Dehue, Lincoln County.
Howard was preceded in death five months ago by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Lee Young Watson, his brother in law, Gene Elwood Knapp, his father, Lambert Woodrow Watson, and his mother, Mary Mabel Briles Watson.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Lee Watson Jarvis (Ryan) and his grandsons, Brady Harrison Jarvis and Grant Alexander Jarvis all of Summersville. He is also survived by his sister, Yvonne Knapp, of Greenville, SC, his brother, Larry Keith Watson (Sherry) of Morehead City, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
Howard graduated from Dupont High School in 1954, Taylor University in Upland, IN in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY in 1964 with a Bachelor of Divinity degree, and in 1973 with a Master of Divinity degree. He pastored many churches throughout the Kanawha Valley, had a Christian radio program on WEMM in the 1980's, and was a member of several gospel quartets over the years. Howard was a licensed professional counselor, a rehabilitation counselor with the State of West Virginia, and later traveled the state as an expert witness for West Virginia Social Security hearings.
Howard was a longtime resident of Pinch, where he and his wife built their dream home in the late 1960's. They cherished their time on Lakeview Drive and loved their wonderful neighbors. He was a member of Big Chimney Baptist Church and later Heritage Baptist Church. He never knew a stranger, enjoyed telling everyone he met about Jesus, and always had a song for every occasion.
A memorial service for both Howard and Barbara is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Benedict Haid Farm, Clendenin, WV from 1 - 5 p.m. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park.