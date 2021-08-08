HOWARD RAY WALKER 90, of Marmet, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2021.
Howard retired from Bell Atlantic Telephone Company with 42 years of service and was a member of Marmet Community Church. He loved to spend time with his family at his camp in Pendleton County where he also made many friends. His love for his family was second only to his love for God and Jesus Christ and he never missed an opportunity to share the message of salvation. He had a beautiful singing voice and we will miss that especially.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Marie Canterbury Walker; parents, Howard Lee (Red) and Willie Mae Walker of Quincy; sons, Gary Steven and Jeffery Allen Walker; brothers, Robert, Kenneth and Donald Walker; and sisters, Hallie Carver, Anna Lee Wright and Virginia (Runt) Hanna.
Surviving are his son, David Walker (Debby) of Elkview; daughters, Jerri Walker of Marmet, who was his primary caregiver during his illness, Jean Ann Collins (Roy) of Dunbar, Brenda Yates (Ed) of Martinsburg; brother, Charles Walker of North Dakota; grandson, Angus, whom he raised as his own and Annalea Walker of Shrewsbury who was like a daughter to him and a very dear caregiver; nine other grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.
The resounding response to Howard's passing seems to be "He was a great man and I never heard an unkind word said about him." He will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Marmet Community Church, Marmet with Pastor Stanley Alan Konkle officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Marmet Community Church, 8803 McCorkle Ave. Charleston, West Virginia 25315 or to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, West Virginia 25387.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.