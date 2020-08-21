HOWARD RODNEY DANA FRYE, 67, of St. Albans, WV passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House-West, South Charleston, WV after a long illness.Per his request he will be cremated with no services.Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
