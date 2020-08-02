HOWARD L. SHARP, 77, of Apple Grove, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
