HOWARD STILTNER, 72 of Prenter died June 2, 2021. Funeral is 1 p.m. Mon. June 7, 2021 at Toney's Branch Freewill Baptist, Bloomingrose with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

