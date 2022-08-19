Hoyt J. Rose Aug 19, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOYT J. ROSE, 92, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospice Care.Hoyt loved his family and friends and will be missed by everyone that knew him.He is preceded in death by his parents; Dewey, and Eliza Rose.He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Belcher Rose, brother; Orville Rose, along with many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Upper Pinch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Cliff Curry officiating.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hoyt J. Rose Cliff Curry Christianity Graveside Condolence Betty Belcher Rose Memorial Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Robert "Bob" Crockett Benny Thomas McNeeley Sr. William David Jenkins Blank Norman Richard Winters Jr. Roger Moss Olive Lee Withrow Blank Stephen Haynes Blank Roger Lee Moss Blank James Robert Lowery Blank Roberta Gay Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director