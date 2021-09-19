HUBERT EDGAR "ED" IGO JR., 83, passed away September 13th. Ed was a man of few words. He spoke softly, but with purpose. Loved by all who knew him, and immediately welcomed by those he just met. He came from a rich family history of storytelling, which he continued. A voracious reader of non-fiction--philosophy, history, science, new skills--he was always learning, always searching. He was a "tinkerer," the epitome of "a jack of all trades." Having him next to you on a project was better than any YouTube video. He lived by his day planner and refused to text.
An artist at heart, and a builder by trade, he could identify any species of wood, in furniture and nature. He spent his years on earth building, throwing pots, refinishing antiques, painting, sketching out inventions, thinking about space, raising bees, and hunting for treasure at any auction or estate sale he could get to. He was an intrepid collector.
He loved cheap oatmeal cookies, used a mason jar as his 'water bottle', and always had chewing gum in his truck. He was on a first-name basis with most employees at Lowe's and would go to three different grocery stores to do his shopping. He both complained about, and fed, the stray cats that hung out at his workshop, even driving there on Christmas so they wouldn't be hungry. Babies loved him.
He passed in the same house where he was born, back in 1938, and left this world much like he lived in it...quietly, no fuss.
He is survived by wife of 54 years Betty K. Igo (Galloway); daughter, E. Keeley Steele (Igo); grandchildren, Sullivan Steele and Quincy Steele; son-in-law, Jonathan Steele; sister, Jenean Clark. In lieu of flowers please send donations to https://wvmusichalloffame.com/support.html