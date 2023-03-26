Thank you for Reading.

Hubert Ellis Fulks
SYSTEM

HUBERT ELLIS FULKS, 89, of Dunbar, passed away on December 17, 2022 at his daughters home. His heavenly mansion was complete and ready for him to move in with his pocket full of butterscotch candy.

He was a very hard worker and always had a job. He worked for two companies, until he started his own business, H. E. Fulks Construction, in 1973 for 23 years. Then semi-retired until 2019.

Tags

Recommended for you