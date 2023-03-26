HUBERT ELLIS FULKS, 89, of Dunbar, passed away on December 17, 2022 at his daughters home. His heavenly mansion was complete and ready for him to move in with his pocket full of butterscotch candy.
He was a very hard worker and always had a job. He worked for two companies, until he started his own business, H. E. Fulks Construction, in 1973 for 23 years. Then semi-retired until 2019.
Hubert always said, "If you can't work, it was not worth living".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Comer; father, Ira Fulks; sister, Betty (Gene) Comer; brothers, Marvin (Eva) Trump and James Fulks; and son, David Fulks.
Hubert leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Doris (Hoffman) Fulks; daughter, Brenda (Tim) Cunningham; son, Terry (Sonya) Fulks; grandsons, Stephen (Samantha) Slappe, Jason (Marielle) Slappe, Coy Fulks, Brandon Fulks, Jarrod Fulks; granddaughter, Jennifer Fulks; daughter-in-law, Rose Fulks; brother, John (Donna) Fulks; sister, Gladys (John) Goodson; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on April 1, 2023 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating.
Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
The family requests no flowers. Donations can be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064 or to your favorite charity in his memory.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.