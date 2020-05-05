HUBERT JARRELL HILL, 87, of Hominy Falls, passed away early Friday morning, May 1, 2020, at Fayette Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born on April 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Hubert Hill and Essie Hartwell Hill.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jan Sparks.
Hubert was a member of the Penile United Methodist Church of Hominy Falls and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn McClung Hill of Hominy Falls; daughter, Judy Rodebaugh of Hominy Falls; step daughter, Amy (Brad) Weiner of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Brent and Craig; step grandchildren, Dalton and Cole; great - grandchild, Chloe; sister, Joan (Harry) Carper of Summersville; son-in-law, Ike Sparks of Quinwood; and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
