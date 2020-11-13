HUBERT ZANE "QUICK DRAW" O'DELL was born in Gallagher and a resident of Smithers since the age of eight. Son of the late George William and Molly Potter O'Dell died November 10, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House at Beckley. He was an Army veteran serving in Germany and he was retired from Elkhem Metals at Alloy with 47 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Doris Garrison Pritt O'Dell; son George Russell (Joyce Ann) of Inverness, FL and Nancy Ann DiVita (Gary Wayne) of Hansford.
He was preceded in death by an infant son Gary Keith.
Additional survivors include grandson Keith Russell of Fl, granddaughters Lisa DiVita Sparkman (Mikey), Stephanie Buchanan (Buck), Granddaughter Lori, Grandson John, Great-grandchilden Lauren and Christopher Buchanan, Katie Sparkman, Body and Branden O'Dell and many nieces and nephews.
The last of his generation he was preceded in death by brothers, infant Jerry, Jim Bill, George, Kenneth, Bob, sisters Nellie O'Dell , Janet Clonch, Belva Collins Selph and June Clonch.
Per his request there will not be any service or visitation.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com