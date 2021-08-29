Thank you for Reading.

Huey Hanshaw
HUEY "HACKSAW" HANSHAW, 86, of St. Albans passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.

He was born at St. Albans to the late Hugh and Esther Miller Hanshaw. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Hanshaw and brother, Phil Hanshaw.

Hacksaw was retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of the West Side Volunteer Fire Department, St. Albans and he was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1952. He was a US Army veteran.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 47 years, Rose M. Hanshaw; 2 nieces and 4 nephews.

It was at his request that he be cremated and be no services at this time.

