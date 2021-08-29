Huey Hanshaw Aug 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUEY "HACKSAW" HANSHAW, 86, of St. Albans passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.He was born at St. Albans to the late Hugh and Esther Miller Hanshaw. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patsy Hanshaw and brother, Phil Hanshaw.Hacksaw was retired from CSX Railroad. He was a member of the West Side Volunteer Fire Department, St. Albans and he was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1952. He was a US Army veteran.Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 47 years, Rose M. Hanshaw; 2 nieces and 4 nephews.It was at his request that he be cremated and be no services at this time.You may visit Hacksaw's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Hanshaw family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Albans Phil Hanshaw Internet Hacksaw Esther Miller Hanshaw Patsy Hanshaw Hugh Page Recommended for you Local Spotlight Judith K. Summerfield Blank Thomas Lee Huffman William Edward Blevins Nevaeh Alexys Mae Summers Helen Faye Hudson Blank Thomas Bailey Blank Gloria Johnston Blank Edward Lee “Butch” Ray Blank Thomas Lee “Tom” Huffman Blank James Reynard Collins Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life