HUGH "BRUDDY" EARL CRAVENS, JR., 59, of Panama City, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born October 31, 1962 in Charleston, West Virginia.
Bruddy was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He had many hobbies including, recreational flying, motorcycles and drinking Starbucks coffee. Bruddy had a green thumb and enjoyed growing and maintaining his yard and plants. He loved animals, especially his dog Athena. He never met a stranger and always treasured his many friendships.
Bruddy is preceded in death by his father, Hugh Earl Cravens, Sr.; mother, Janice McCormick Cravens; and wife, Leanne Fulton Cravens.
Left to treasure his memory are his daughters, Katie Yori (Matt) and Chelsey Cravens (Trent Hickman); son, Cory Cravens; grandchildren, EmmaLee Cravens, Alec Hickman, Brantley Hickman, Avery Yori and Ava Adkins; sisters, Laura Odell (Tim) and Rebecca Watts (Todd); nieces, Andrea Adkins, Allyson Brasseur, and Kady Beske; nephew, Connor Watts; and many other cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home, with Rev. Craig Brannon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. An additional memorial service will be held in Charleston, West Virginia on a later date. To extend condolences, please visit www.heritagefhllc.com.