HUGH CHARLES WILDER, was born on December 15, 1942, in Wasiota Kentucky. He passed away November 26, 2022 and is now one with the universe.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice Wilder, brother Dude Wilder and sister Ella Grace Howard.
He leaves behind those he loved so very much. His wife and companion of 60 years, Mary Anne Wilder, daughter, Erica Wilder Boggess and her husband, John Boggess; his granddaughters, Sydney Michelle Boggess (Joshua Brzinski) and Blake Erin Boggess; his brothers, Laine, David and Bart Wilder and sisters, Miriam Mathews and Linda Flowers.
Hugh graduated from Morris Harvey College and Marshall University and worked as a teacher and counselor with Kanawha County schools for 34 years. He was an intelligent, well-read man who enjoyed theoretical discussion of many topics. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, and rooting for both the University of Kentucky and WVU sports. He especially loved spending time with family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bartlett Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hubbard House Hospice at hospicecarewv.org.