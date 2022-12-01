Thank you for Reading.

Hugh Charles Wilder
HUGH CHARLES WILDER, was born on December 15, 1942, in Wasiota Kentucky. He passed away November 26, 2022 and is now one with the universe.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, William and Beatrice Wilder, brother Dude Wilder and sister Ella Grace Howard.

