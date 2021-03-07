HUGH E. JOHNSON 80, of Banning, California passed away February 14, 2021.
He was born in Putney, West Virginia and lived most of his life in California.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Damia Peck Johnson; sisters, Laomia Young, Kathlyn Elswick, Eleanor White, Carolyn Manthey; brothers, Theodore, Robert, Douglas and Larry.
Surviving are his wife, Evangeline Johnson; daughter, Lisa; sons, Eddie, Bobbie, Walter; sister, Louise Garten; brother, Charles Johnson; ten grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 18 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Graveside funeral services will be held March 19, 2021 in California.