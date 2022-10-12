HUGH RODNEY CLONCH, 82, of Belva, WV passed away on October 8, 2022 at Montgomery General Hospital. Hugh was born on January 10, 1940 to Helen and Hughart Clonch. He was born and raised in Bell Creek and Dixie, WV.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Sue Jarrett Clonch, who passed away July 1, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Clonch Naylor. He was a Christian and a member of Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He also owned and operated Clonch Industries in Dixie, WV with his brother, Dale, and sons, Rod and Scott Clonch.
He loved sawmills, working the land, vacationing in Florida, and old cars. He loved friends and family and dearly loved his grandchildren. Over the years, he employed many throughout the Dixie and surrounding areas, and also enjoyed helping around the community.
Survivors include his children Rod (Laura) Clonch of Bell Creek, Scott (Lisa) Clonch of Charleston, Monica (Nick) Belmont of Summersville. Brother, Dale Clonch, and sister, Judy Treadway. Grandchildren are Kristen Clonch, Harrison Clonch (Katie), Lilli Clonch, Madi Clonch, Erica Anderson (Devon), Grace Murray (Brett), Ryan Belmont, Kate Belmont, and Holly Belmont, and his beloved dog, Jazz.
Great-grandchildren are Kalyn, Sophia, and Alex Clonch.
He had many nieces and nephews that live in several different states and whom he loved very much.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 13 from 6 - 8 p.m., at Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow.
Pennington Smith is honored to be serving the Clonch family.