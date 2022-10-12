Thank you for Reading.

Hugh Rodney Clonch
HUGH RODNEY CLONCH, 82, of Belva, WV passed away on October 8, 2022 at Montgomery General Hospital. Hugh was born on January 10, 1940 to Helen and Hughart Clonch. He was born and raised in Bell Creek and Dixie, WV.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Deanna Sue Jarrett Clonch, who passed away July 1, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ann Clonch Naylor. He was a Christian and a member of Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He also owned and operated Clonch Industries in Dixie, WV with his brother, Dale, and sons, Rod and Scott Clonch.

