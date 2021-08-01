HUGHIE ALLEN SCARBERRY, 64, of Hinton, died July 28, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1pm at the funeral home.
