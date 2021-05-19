HULDA MAE COLE, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Ramsey. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home chapel 6-8 pm Thursday evening. Wallace & Wallace, Inc., P.O. Box 335, Ansted, WV 25812 is in charge of arrangements.
