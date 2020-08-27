HULING H "GUB" SPENCER. Richwood lost one of its lions this weekend. Huling H. "Gub" Spencer left this life suddenly but peacefully Sunday surrounded by family. He was 85.
Gub was a hardworking businessman whose ancestors were among the earliest settlers on Hinkle Mountain. He was the son of the late Huling Hall and Retta Lucille Ellison Spencer.
Gub worked on his family farm, but he had different ambitions. After graduating from Richwood High School in 1953, he attended West Virginia Tech where he earned a degree in business management in 1957. In 1957 he joined the United States National Guard where he remained active until 1962. He did post graduate work at Glenville State College, WV Wesleyan College, WV College for Graduate Studies and WVU Fire Service Instructional Tech.
He came back to Richwood after college and put that business degree to work running a business with his uncle Frank Spencer, Park Place Esso. He also served as president of the family's Royal Crown Bottling Company. In addition, he worked as a manager of the Royal Crown Bottling Company in Beckley, Mattress Warehouse in Parkersburg, Western Steer Restaurant in Summerville and was a substitute teacher and bus driver for the Nicholas Board of Education. He was one of the founders of People's Bank where he served as vice president and board member.
In 1960, Gub married Phyllis Ann Lusk Spencer and they began raising a family in Richwood. Busy as they were with work and family, Gub and Ann worked tirelessly for the Richwood community. For four terms he served on the Richwood City Council. He was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church and a volunteer fireman since 1953. Gub also served as past president and lifelong member of the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a charter member of the Richwood Jaycees who sponsored many civic activities including the Past 80 Party.
He will be best remembered for his work as past president and member of the the Cherry River Festival Committee; through his endeavors the committee was able to bring in many Miss USA and Miss Universe queens to the annual parade and festivities. He and Ann hosted the visiting queens year after year.
Other organizations of which Gub was a member include the Nicholas County Farm Association, WV Internal Association of Arson Investigators, West Virginia Charolais Association, past president of the WV Soft Drink Association, Admiral of the Cherry River Navy, and past President of the National Ramp Association.
Gub is preceded in death by sister Gloria Ann Spencer Winkle. Besides his loving wife of 59 1/2 years, H.H. Gub Spencer is survived by daughters Lola Jean (Tom) Thompson of Merritt Island, FL; Mary Lucille (Brent) Hodges of Germantown, MD; son H.C. Spencer (Michelle) of Cross Lanes; grandchildren Erica Spencer of Cross Lanes; Lauren & Addysen Spencer of Cross Lanes; Brittany, Courtney and Blake Hodges of Germantown, MD; great grandchildren Gavin and Harley Williams of Cross Lanes, Niece Michelle Mullins of Worthington, OH and two great nephews Jeremy and Jacob Mullins.
The Spencer family invites friends to visit on Friday, August 28 from 6-8 at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home on Railroad Avenue in Richwoodand, we will be following the COVID-19 rules. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29 at 11, in Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV Reverend Judy Pysell will officiate.
Donations in memory of Gub Spencer may be made to the Richwood Volunteer Fire Department, 10 White Ave. Richwood, WV 26261 or Richwood First United Methodist Church.