HUSTON GORDON WOODS JR., 79, of Elkview, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Huston Sr. & Mabel Myers Woods and a granddaughter, Samantha Woods-Pettry.
Huston was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a member and superintendant of Coco Advent Christian Church and was a good Christian man. He retired from Columbia Gas Co. after 35 years of service and worked for Gulf Interstate 3rd Party. He was the hardest working man we ever knew, and he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kay Woods; son, Huston "H.G." Woods III of Alabama; daughter, Lisa Mabel Woods of South Charleston; grandchildren, Savannah Woods-Kirby and Kayla Woods-Means; and 10 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin 2 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum, with Rev. H.G. Woods III officiating. Interment will follow after the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.