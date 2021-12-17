I. ROSALIE JUDY passed peacefully in her sleep on December 13, 2021. She will be remembered as a fun, loving mother and grandmother.
She was born to Alonzo and Dessie (Gwen) Murphy. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Harold, Alvin, and James; sisters Arbana and Virginia; her husband Melvin; and most recently, her beloved son Gary.
Those left to grieve her passing are her daughter Cheryl Judy; sister Helen Yeager(Ralph); daughter-in-law Carolyn Judy; grandchildren Ben Judy (Kaitlyn), Andy Judy, and Christie Judy-Porter (Gary); and great grandchildren Zack Smith and Leland Judy. She was lovingly called 'Mop' by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rosalie had worked briefly as a telephone operator in Rupert, WV, and eighteen and one-half years for Sears in Charleston. After leaving Sears she began pitching horseshoes throughout West Virginia and the United States. She won the West Virginia State Championship title numerous times and the World Championship title in 1992. But, no matter the number of tournaments won, she maintained that her greatest accomplishments were her family and friends to whom she gave tons of love and support. Mop truly enjoyed sharing her adventures, many cookouts and holiday gatherings with all. She will be remembered fondly by all that knew her.
Per her wishes there will be no service and Leonard Johnson is in charge of all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311