IAN LEE FRAMPTON 26 of East Bank passed away on Wednesday March 30,2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loved ones who will strive to honor his memory by living their life to the fullest.
Ian was born on June 14, 1995, in Beckley, WV and raised in the small town of East Bank. Ian was always known as someone who lived their life in the fast lane. It was an honor for Ian to own a white dodge charger scat pack, just like his lifelong friend Tyler Seacrist. Not only did Ian love revving the engine of his car and being heard miles away, but the meaning of the car also held a special place in his heart. Being a father to Bella Grace and Asher Lee was Ian's biggest accomplishment. The love he had for those two babies was something his family will never let them forget. Anyone who knew Ian knows he would argue with you about politics one minute and the next have you belly laughing. Ian's laugh was very contagious and a sound we always want to remember. 26 years was not nearly enough time on this earth for Ian but we will all cherish every single memory we hold with him. Ian operated Forever Frampton T-Shirt Company a division of Sassy B Boutique which is his family's business located in East Bank.
Ian was preceded in death by his grandmother Linda Clark, grandfather Rick Landers, his great grandparents and best friend Tyler Seacrist.
Ian is survived by his daughter Isabella "Bella" Grace; son Asher Lee; mother and dad Amy and Clint Landers; Grandparents Gary and Vicki Frampton and Kathy Landers; More More Momaw Anna "Janie" Frampton; Aunt's Mary Dawn and Cristin Frampton; Uncle Clifton "Bub" Landers; Special cousins Courtney, Whitney, Brandon and the entire Holbrook family. Ian is also survived by his best friends Seth White and Molley Beard; and his father Corey Clark and the whole Clark family.
A celebration of his life will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery from 12 until 2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gary Frampton officiating.