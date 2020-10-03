PATRICIA ANN "PATTY" ICE, 77, of Spencer, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 4, at the Swank Cemetery near Speed, WV with Pastor Larry Greathouse officiating. A private family visitation will take place at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer before the graveside service.
