IDA BORSELLA CHASE, 92, of Chadron, Nebraska, passed away on April 20, 2021. She was born on January 31, 1929, in Castropignano, Italy.
Ida survived the bombing of Castropignano, a hilltop village, during World War II. Just after the War's end, she married an American soldier, Dudley Chase, and left the village for the first time. Ida and Dudley had twelve children, and the family ultimately resided in Chadron, Nebraska, in the shadow of the Black Hills. She became a United States citizen.
A devout and caring person loved by everyone, Ida was a dedicated member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron. A loving mother with a talent for improvising and fixing things from household appliances to cars, Ida provided a home-away-from-home for all her grown children, her sixteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her daughter, Grace. She is survived by many family members, including three daughters residing in West Virginia: Mary McQuain (Tom); Yvonne Howdershelt (Gary); and Ruth Gibson (David). Ida's love, friendship and service to God will always be remembered, and we will miss her strong Italian accent.